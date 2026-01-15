All lanes closed on I-70 due crash involving 4 semis in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash involving several semis on Interstate 70 on Thursday.
State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. to I-70 eastbound at the Clark/Madison County line, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
Four semis are involved in the crash.
The dispatcher told News Center 7 that all lanes are closed.
