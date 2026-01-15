LIVE UPDATES: Winter Weather Advisory for parts of region this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow could impact travel across parts of the region on Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clark, Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties until 9 a.m.

Winter Weather Alerts Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

We will see lingering snow showers early this morning. Any untreated roads will be covered with snow.

Ritz says parts of Interstates 75 and 70 have slick spots with blowing snow.

It will be very cold with temperatures in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

We will continue to update this story.

