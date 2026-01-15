‘Really unfortunate;’ Prosecutor speaks after 83-year old found guilty of Uber driver’s murder

CLARK COUNTY — It took jurors one hour to decide that an 83-year-old man was guilty of shooting and killing an Uber driver in Clark County.

For three days, News Center 7 has been in court for William Brock’s murder trial.

The jury found Brock guilty on three counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of kidnapping.

The defense argued that Brock shot and killed Lo-Letha Hall in self-defense, but the jurors didn’t buy that.

Prosecutors said Hall was an innocent victim who didn’t deserve to die.

News Center 7 has been following this case since March 2024.

That’s when Brock said three hours of phone calls and threats from scammers convinced him that his house was surrounded, and anyone coming there was a threat.

Investigators found out that those same scammers called Hall, who was driving for Uber.

They told Hall to pick up a package from Brock’s home.

“The system can’t bring her back. And that’s really unfortunate. But perhaps it gives them that sense of justice, that sense of closure to this whole ordeal,” Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said.

