Nearly 60 employees at Wright-Patt Air Force Base to lose jobs

DAYTON — Nearly 60 employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will lose their jobs, according to a recent WARN Notice submitted to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services.

Sumaria Systems LLC will lay off 57 employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base “due to the loss of this F-16 & AS contract” and “market competition.”

The Massachusetts-based company said in the notice that the employees will be laid off by Jan. 31.

The notice also includes 59 employees at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Sumaria Systems LLC provides engineering, IT, and professional services to the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies for unmanned systems, according to its website.

