17-year-old admits to setting half a dozen cars on fire

DAYTON — A 17-year-old took a plea deal, admitting to setting a half dozen car fires.

The teen pleaded guilty to two counts of arson.

News Center 7 reported the car fires around in November in the area of Bridge Street.

Officers arrived at Riverview and Oxford avenues and found the 17-year-old wearing a costume and smelling like gasoline.

Alfred Rowland said his wife is one of the victims of the car fires, and he remembers that day.

“Pretty upsetting ... I’ve lived here 10 years. We never have any problems,” he said.

In court, Prosecutor Steve Wagenfield said they were willing to drop two of the four counts of arson on one condition.

“The state’s requesting $500 of restitution payable to the juvenile court work program for all five victims,” Wagenfeld said.

Making for a total of $3,000.

Judge Helene Wallace also sentenced the teen to the Montgomery County Center for Adolescent Services, where he will be required to get treatment.

“Where your family can visit will be most beneficial to both the community and you,” Wallace said.

