Residents left with questions after half a dozen cars set on fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Residents are left wondering why half a dozen cars were set on fire within four days in a Dayton neighborhood.

Some of the charred cars are still in the neighborhood after neighbors say they were intentionally set on fire last week.

Last Tuesday, a woman who lives on Bridge Street found her car on fire. By Friday, a total of 6 cars had caught on fire.

Dayton Fire Department officials told News Center 7 they are investigating each case because all of the fires were set intentionally.

One neighbor, Vicki Parks, said that two of her cars caught fire.

“Someone set it on fire, and then after the police and the fire, people came and put it out. About an hour later, my neighbor’s car down the street caught on fire,” Parks said.

Parks told News Center 7 that this incident has made her afraid to own a car.

“Setting up, looking out my window, watching. Now I’m scared of death to get a car. I don’t know if I’m scared of parking in front of my house, you know, I don’t know what to do,” Parks said.

