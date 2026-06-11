TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks 2 lanes on I-70 WB in Clark County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Clark County, a crash is blocking the two right lanes on westbound Interstate 70 near Spangler Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed they were on the scene of an injury accident, but additional details were not immediately available.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group