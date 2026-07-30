TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed due to semi crash on I-75 NB in Auglaize Co.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash involving two semis on Interstate 75 in the Northern Miami Valley early Thursday.

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WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring this crash with alternative routes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The crash happened on northbound I-75 just south of U.S. 33, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

The left lane is open, but the right lane is closed.

The dispatcher confirmed that two semis were involved in the crash.

We are looking to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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