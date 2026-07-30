Sewer system repairs to close part of busy Centerville street

CENTERVILLE — Some road work will close part of a busy Centerville street.

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Sewer system repairs will impact drivers on East Franklin Street in Centerville.

It will start Thursday evening, July 30, and end early Friday morning, July 31, in Montgomery County, Ohio, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Drivers may expect the following on East Franklin Street:

Lane closures on East Franklin Street

Maple Avenue closed between East Franklin Street and East Ridgeway Drive

East Drive closed between Weller Avenue and East Franklin Street

Flaggers directing traffic between Maple Avenue and Cemetery Drive

The county said that this may impact both the evening and morning commutes.

“If possible, please avoid the area and use an alternate route. If you must travel through the work zone, slow down, follow posted traffic patterns and obey flaggers,” the social media post said.

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