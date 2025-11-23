2 dead after car hits abandoned SUV, catches fire on I-75

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County early Sunday.

State troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 6:12 a.m. to I-75 southbound near the Cridersville exit, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that a 2019 Kia Soul went off the right side of the road on I-75 and hit an abandoned 2007 Ford Edge.

Both the Kia and Ford caught fire.

The driver and passenger died at the scene. The victims have not yet been identified, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

