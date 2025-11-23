1 in critical condition after crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — One person is in critical condition after a crash in Miami County on Sunday, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy on scene.
The crash was reported at Fenner Road and State Route 48 after 2 p.m.
News Center 7 crews on scene see two cars off the roadway with heavy damage.
A Miami County dispatcher confirmed that CareFlight was called to respond to this crash.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
