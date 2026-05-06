Local

Early results show tax levy looking to build new Miami County jail fails

By Megan Finke, WHIO.com and Malik Patterson
Typical modern prison bars. Symbolic illustrative background
Escape FILE PHOTO: Officials said that 10 inmates were able to escape because of help from a jail maintenance worker. (Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com)
By Megan Finke, WHIO.com and Malik Patterson

TROY, Ohio — Voters in Miami County have made a decision on a county-wide sales tax to build a new jail.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to the Miami County Sheriff about the results LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Early results show that the sales tax levy failed.

As of 10:10 p.m., 87% of the votes are in. Over 9,000 people voted no, and over 6,000 people voted yes.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, if approved, everyone in the county would see a sales tax increase of a half percent.

The money would’ve been used to build a new jail.

Currently, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office operates two jail facilities that are located downtown. The facilities opened in the early 1970s.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0

Most Read