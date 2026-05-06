Early results show tax levy looking to build new Miami County jail fails

TROY, Ohio — Voters in Miami County have made a decision on a county-wide sales tax to build a new jail.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to the Miami County Sheriff about the results LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Early results show that the sales tax levy failed.

As of 10:10 p.m., 87% of the votes are in. Over 9,000 people voted no, and over 6,000 people voted yes.

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As previously reported, if approved, everyone in the county would see a sales tax increase of a half percent.

The money would’ve been used to build a new jail.

Currently, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office operates two jail facilities that are located downtown. The facilities opened in the early 1970s.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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