Eaton woman admits to having inappropriate relationships with teenagers

PREBLE COUNTY — An Eaton woman recently admitted to having inappropriate relationships with teenagers, according to Preble County Court of Common Pleas records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jenna Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Court records show that Anderson will be sentenced on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a true bill of indictment indicates that the alleged relationships occurred with three victims, ages 15, 16, and 17, from July 1 to Sept. 8.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group