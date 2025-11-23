Suspected drunk driver arrested after causing serious crash in Butler County, deputies say

BUTLER COUNTY — A 28-year-old woman is seriously injured after a crash in Butler County early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the 6400 block of State Route 747 around 5:40 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that Yoan Perez Ventula, 27, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on SR-747 when he went left of center and hit an oncoming Honda Civic, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the Civic, a 28-year-old woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Ventula was trapped in the Hyundai and had to be removed by mechanical means, the spokesperson said.

Investigators reportedly saw an open alcoholic beverage inside the Hyundai and noticed several indicators of intoxication.

“The driver had no identification and provided a false name and several different dates of birth,” the spokesperson said.

Medics took Ventula to an area hospital; however, just before his release, deputies learned his real identity.

Ventula was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated vehicular assault, obstruction of justice, OVI, no driver’s license, and left of center.

An ICE detainer has also been placed on Ventula due to his undocumented immigration status, the spokesperson said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Poff at (513) 785-1218.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group