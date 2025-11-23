Marching band struggling after fellow member, mother die in Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD — A local high school band continues to mourn the death of its fellow member after she and her mother died in a crash on Thursday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the band director says they are struggling.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that teachers and students are leaning on each other through this difficult time.

Band director Travis Beane said this was Te’Auna Ellison’s first year on the dance team.

He saw her sparkle.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, don’t you want to try out for dance or something?’ you know,” he said. “And she’s been showing resilience and grit ever since.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Te’Auna and her mother, Deonna, died in a crash on E. Main Street and State Route 49 on Wednesday morning.

Beane told Patterson this was the second tragedy the band team had faced on the same stretch of road.

They lost the dance coach in a similar crash two months ago.

“It’s very hard for us as a program,” he said. “You don’t expect to take three losses in one year. You don’t expect to lose a coach, a student, and a parent.”

Beane said they are taking it one day at a time.

“It’s kind of numbing a little bit,” he told Patterson. “But we’re just trying to learn how to navigate the best we can through, you know, a tough season.”

Beane said that they will keep Te’Auna’s dance dress and pictures up in her locker room.

“Te’Auna didn’t laugh and joke a lot, but when she did, it was memorable.”

A moment of silence was held at Trotwood-Madison High School’s playoff game against Anderson at Lakota West High School.

Patterson said they are still trying to decide when their next performance will be.

