‘There’s a car under a semi;’ 911 caller reports crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Authorities are on scene of a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at Troy Street and Stanley Avenue just before noon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Injuries were reported in this crash, the supervisor added.

One 911 caller told dispatchers that there is a “very bad wreck” and “there’s a car under a semi.”

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

