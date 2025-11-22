‘There’s a car under a semi;’ 911 caller reports crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Authorities are on scene of a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported at Troy Street and Stanley Avenue just before noon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Injuries were reported in this crash, the supervisor added.
One 911 caller told dispatchers that there is a “very bad wreck” and “there’s a car under a semi.”
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
