2 arrested after authorities raid property known as ‘The Lounge’

RICHMOND — Two people were arrested after authorities raided a property known as “The Lounge” in Richmond on Friday night.

The Richmond Police Department said the building at 1117 East Main Street has become “a steady source of violence, disorder, and neighborhood disruption.”

“This property has long been a drain on its neighborhood… disturbances, fights, illegal substances, and chronic illegal activity," the department added.

Following an investigation by the Indiana State Excise Police, the Richmond police requested their help to address the ongoing issues.

On Friday night, the Richmond Police Department SWAT, Randolph County SWAT, and the Indiana Excise Police executed a search warrant at the house, according to the department.

Jerry Norris, 53, of Richmond and Willie Mills Jr., 38, of Richmond, were arrested as part of the investigation.

Norris was arrested on preliminary charges of racketeering, dealing an illegal substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of narcotics, and liquor sales without a license, the department said.

Mills was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

“Criminal businesses don’t get a free pass here. When they take advantage of our community, we bring partners, we bring resources, and we shut it down. Public safety succeeds when agencies stand together, and this operation is proof of that,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

