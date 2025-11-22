‘Absolutely devastated;’ Students, parents frustrated to hear of high school closure

SPRINGFIELD — Students and parents are frustrated to hear they will most likely lose their high school.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with a student and parent. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Some parents said they found out from their kids that the district was making this move.

Springfield’s School of Innovation will close for good when the school year ends in June.

Ace Fields is a junior; this is her third year at Innovation.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I was absolutely devastated when I heard the news,” Fields said.

She did not go the traditional school route because she learns better in a more intimate setting where there are 12 students per teacher.

“I just love this school because of how the teachers actually care,” Fields said. “The school is like a family with how close we are.”

Springfield City School District told News Center 7 that if it continues spending at the current rate, the district will be $10 million in debt in 2030.

Across the district, it said it costs about $11,000 per student.

At Innovation, it costs the district $23,000.

Myra Starr has a grandchild at Innovation.

She’s questioned the district’s spending.

“Renovation of the athletic area and just any number of other things that they’re spending a lot of money on that I think should be spent on the students here,” Starr said.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill said, “This decision is about protecting the interests of all students,” and “without this step, Springfield schools would face devastating cuts impacting every student and every classroom.”

Next month, the district said it will vote to close the school and share its long-term financial plan.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group