Eaton woman accused of having inappropriate relationships with teenagers

PREBLE COUNTY — An Eaton woman is facing charges after she allegedly had inappropriate relationships with teenagers, according to Preble County Court of Common Pleas records.
Jenna Anderson, 31, was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor or corruption of a minor, three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual imposition on Oct. 6.
A true bill of indictment indicates that the alleged relationships occurred with three victims, ages 15, 16, and 17.
The alleged offenses occurred from July 1 to Sept. 8, according to court records.
Anderson pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 9 and remains booked in the Preble County Jail.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.
