Police cruiser hit while blocking fallen tree on Montgomery County roadway

CLAY TOWNSHIP — A driver crashed into a Clay Township police officer’s cruiser early Sunday morning, Clay Township Police Chief David Birk confirmed.
The crash happened in the 9000 block of Number 9 Road around 6:30 a.m.
Birk said an officer had responded to reports of a fallen tree at the time of the crash.
The officer had their overhead lights activated and was blocking the road.
An oncoming driver crashed into the cruiser head-on, Birk said.
The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by medics, Birk added.
The other driver involved also sustained minor injuries.
Both vehicles were undriveable as a result of the crash, Birk said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into this crash.
