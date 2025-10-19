Large police presence reported in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A large police presence was reported in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.
Around 2:28 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palisades Drive and Northcutt Place, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Details on the nature of the investigation were not immediately available.
The dispatch sergeant confirmed several units were on scene, as well as medics.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
