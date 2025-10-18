Part of busy street closed after reported motorcycle crash in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies and medics responded to a reported motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 6:25 p.m. to Needmore Road near Wadsworth Road on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
ODOT cameras showed that deputies have closed part of Needmore Road.
Photos show a motorcycle down on the ground near a sheriff’s cruiser.
The supervisor told News Center 7 that deputies and medics were at the scene, but did not provide any other information.
We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to follow this story.
