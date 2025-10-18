Rain and wind rolls in tonight

DAYTON, OH — Our forecast for rain, strong winds, and a small risk for severe storms remains on track. Wind speeds will continue to increase as a cold front nears the area tonight.

Headlines

TONIGHT: The most widespread rain and strongest winds don’t roll in until after 3AM. Between 3AM and about 9AM or so, we’ll see a stronger line of rain and embedded thunderstorms. Wind gusts to 40MPH will be the main issue with the line, but we can’t 100% rule out either a severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts, or a brief spin-up tornado.

Sunday Morning

SUNDAY: Not a great weather day. Showers, gusty winds to 35MPH, and falling temperatures. Don’t be fooled by the 60s in the morning. Some of us will be in the 40s by dinner time!