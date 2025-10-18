Drones help police capture 3 car theft suspects

CENTERVILLE — Police arrested three men accused of trying to break into cars in one neighborhood.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, people started calling the Centerville police.

“There’s at least one man out here going car to car, with a flashlight with a hoodie on,” a 911 caller said.

Another person called to describe the car the group was driving.

Police later said the car was stolen from somewhere else.

The group smashed some windows and drove around the area, shining flashlights into cars.

Officers were able to help track down these suspects with the use of technology.

