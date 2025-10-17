Missing woman’s remains found in backyard after standoff; Ex-boyfriend facing more charges

KETTERING — Police are continuing to investigate after human remains found in the backyard of a Kettering home over the summer were identified as a missing woman.

As News Center 7 reported on Thursday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the remains found on Mini Court in June as 39-year-old Nicole Slusser.

Kettering Police said on Friday that detectives are awaiting results from additional reports on the remains before they pursue any charges related to Slusser’s death.

Police had originally served a search warrant at the home in connection with an investigation into Slusser’s disappearance. Slusser’s family hadn’t seen her since December.

Slusser’s ex-boyfriend, Shane Smith, was identified as a person of interest in the case.

After an eight-hour standoff, Smith was located inside the home, hiding in a closet under safes, and taken into custody.

Slusser’s remains were found when police and detectives executed their search warrant following the standoff.

Smith was later charged with weapons and drug charges. He was found competent to stand trial earlier this month.

On Friday, police confirmed Smith was charged this week with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Evidence leading to the charges came about during the course of their investigation.

“While this is a crucial component to the case and marks an important step toward closure for the victim’s family, the investigation is still ongoing,” Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for Kettering Police, said.

