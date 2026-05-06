School bond for renovations, new Kettering middle school passes

KETTERING — Voters in Kettering have decided on a school bond.

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They approved a 5.93 mill levy that the district says it plans to use for renovations and building a new middle school.

Voters passed with 51 percent for the levy and 49 percent against it.

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The Kettering School Bond will give the district $5.9 million per year.

“I think that if students have an opportunity and our staff have an opportunity to be in modernized facilities that really represent what instructional programs should look like today,” said Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Kettering City Schools superintendent.

The bond money will also be used to revamp the high school and other district buildings.

While some supported it, other residents said it is not worth the current cost.

“You know, in previous years, I supported those,” said Mary Spears. “It’s not that I vote all this stuff down, but right now, we just need to tighten our belts.”

The tax will start in 2026, but the first payment residents will see on their property tax bills will not be until 2027.

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