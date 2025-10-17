2 injured, including officer, after car slams into cruiser on I-75/71

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington, Kentucky, police officer was injured in a crash on I-75/71 North while assisting a motorist Thursday night.

Around 10:52 p.m., the officer was in his cruiser with the emergency lights on, blocking the right lane for a disabled vehicle, when his cruiser was hit by another car.

The collision pushed the cruiser nearly 150, according to Covington Police Captain Justin Bradbury.

The officer was transported to St. Elizabeth Covington, treated for minor injuries, and has since been released.

The driver of the car that hit the cruiser was taken to UC Medical Center with a broken leg. Bradbury said she was in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation to determine whether alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group