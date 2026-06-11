Woman’s body found behind dumpster, police say

COLUMBUS — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found behind a dumpster in Ohio on Wednesday.

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Police responded to reports of a body being found in Columbus, according to WBNS-TV.

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The cause of death has not been determined, according to police officials.

Homicide detectives are working with the coroner’s office to determine if there was any foul play.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

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