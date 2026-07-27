Thousands attend opening weekend of 2026 Clark County Fair

CLARK COUNTY — Thousands of people attended the opening weekend of the 2026 Clark County Fair.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, so many kids were on hand to have fun. But their passions were also on full display.

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It ranged from showing their prized animals to launching successful businesses.

This included goats, games, and more.

“You can learn new things every year about animals and agriculture,” said Owen Overholser.

Owen was excited about the livestock shows.

“You kind of get the show off your moves to other people to see how they can do it. So then they can start doing fair,” he said.

The Clark County Fair is the birthplace of Four-H, as previously reported.

Lainey and Allie Blair also said the Clark County Fair features amazing entertainment.

“They’re fun experiences for you, like if you don’t know like what you’re doing, you can learn from it, and it just like helps you know like about the fair and how like animals can be shown,” said Lainey.

Nelie Blair won the grand slam Sunday night for her pig show. But the real prize was for the success of her small business.

“It’s a challenge, but I’m grateful for everyone else who has helped me and has made it possible for me to be here and also deal with my animals,” said Nelie.

She celebrated her Sweet 16 birthday by opening a boutique.

This week, the Clark County Fair is her storefront.

“I started it back in November. So at 16, I’m a sophomore in high school. I’ll be going into my junior year, and so the fair is really my biggest event so far with my trailer,” said Nelie.

Owen, Allie, Lainey, and Nelie all came to the fair on Sunday with different focuses.

They all left energized and loving the Clark County Fair’s charm.

The 2026 Clark County Fair goes until Friday, July 31.

Visit this website for more information about the 2026 Clark County Fair.

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