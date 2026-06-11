Dangerous heat today, chance of storms late tonight; cooler, drier air this weekend

DAYTON — Once again, parts of the Miami Valley are under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM Thursday.

Actual temperature will rise to near 90 degrees, but the heat index, the “feels like” temperature, will reach near 100 degrees once again.

Drink water and limit your time outdoors.

Heat Advisory

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A cold front will slide through the Miami Valley on Friday morning.

However, you won’t notice the drier air or lower dew points until Saturday.

Temperatures will drop near normal on Friday and throughout the weekend.

A reinforcing cold front will drop temperatures back into the 70s early next week.

The Climate Prediction Center has the Ohio Valley below average with temperature through Father’s Day weekend.

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SPC Outlook

With each cold front, there comes the chance for storms.

Unfortunately, a few storms may become strong to severe overnight and into early Friday morning.

Wind is the main concern with potential severe storms. Gusts may reach 60 MPH.

Localized flash flooding is the main threat. Heavier rain rates don’t allow for rain to get absorbed fast enough.

The line of storms will likely weaken before they arrive within the Valley, but don’t let your guard down.

Timing for stronger storms will be after midnight until roughly 4 AM Friday.

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