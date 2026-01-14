Man formally charged in connection with deadly New Year’s Day shooting

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly New Year’s Day shooting.

D’Erick Waller, 26, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The indictment stems from the deadly shooting of 31-year-old Jeffrey Williams that occurred around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 near a bar on North Gettysburg Avenue.

Williams was found a half mile away on Fairport Ave in Harrison Township.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives wrote in court documents that Waller drove his vehicle to the crime scene and left afterward, with his vehicle still unaccounted for.

According to police reports, several vehicles were left abandoned in the parking lot after the shooting.

Waller remains in custody at Montgomery County Jail and is being held without bond, according to jail records.

His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 15.

