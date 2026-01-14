‘It’s just not needed;’ People express concerns about proposed gas station in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Local leaders are now one step closer to deciding on a potential gas station development.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Huber Heights Planning Commission said it didn’t think a QuikTrip gas station should open in the city.

The company applied to build at the old Frisch’s site along Old Troy Pike.

The proposed site for QuikTrip is less than a mile away from three other stations in the city.

Neighbors showed up at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting. A man voiced his concerns.

“Driving down the road and you see a gas station here, here, here, here, here … It’s just not needed,” said Jeffrey Weese. “And I feel like for a while, it’s been very clear on social media, in person, everywhere you see - it’s complaints.”

The deal isn’t off the table.

At the next city council meeting, the members of the commission will tell council members why they believe it isn’t a good idea.

