Planning commission rejects gas station chain’s request to build at former Frisch’s site

HUBER HEIGHTS — A planning commission has made its decision on a potential gas station development.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Huber Heights Planning Commission said it didn’t think a QuikTrip gas station should open in the city.

The company applied to build at the old Frisch’s site along Old Troy Pike.

The proposed site for QuikTrip is less than a mile away from three other stations in the city.

Jeffrey Weese and Jayde Taylor showed up to the planning commission meeting on Tuesday night to voice their concerns.

“Driving down the road and you see a gas station here, here, here, here, here… It’s just not needed. And I feel like for a while, it’s been very clear on social media, in person, everywhere you see, it’s complaints,” Weese said.

“Given that there’s like copies of the same one, so like three different Sheetz, two different Casey’s, five different Speedways. Some within like the same radius of one another, and then we got a Wawa, which I think some of them serve the same purpose,” Taylor said.

They worry that another gas station would increase traffic in an already busy part of town.

Weese and Taylor both said they’d prefer different kinds of businesses to move into this space.

“And I feel like for me personally, I’d like to see more entertainment, things of entertainment value, fine dining, like restaurants, retail,” Weese said.

QuikTrip’s application to move into the old Frisch’s site was submitted before the city passed its year-long ban on new gas stations last month.

Representatives with the chain attended the planning commission meeting Tuesday night.

Traffic congestion was one of the commission’s main concerns.

They said if QuikTrip was trying to build in a different part of the city, that would’ve been a different conversation.

“It has nothing to do whatsoever with your operation, I think you’re a very good quality company, but I just don’t like this location because of the traffic,” Jan Vargo, Vice Chair of the Planning Commission, said.

The deal isn’t off the table.

At the next city council meeting, the members of the commission will tell council members why they believe it isn’t a good idea.

However, the final decision will come when city council members vote on QuikTrip’s proposal.

