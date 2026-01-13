Gas station chain eyeing former Frisch’s location

HUBER HEIGHTS — QuikTrip has applied to build a gas station at the old Frisch’s building on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, despite a City Council-imposed ban on new gas stations.

The application was submitted before the ban, and residents have expressed concerns over the number of existing gas stations in the area.

The application for the new QuikTrip location comes as the Huber Heights City Council has enacted a year-long ban on new gas stations, aiming to manage local business growth and economic impact.

There are currently approximately 10 gas stations within five miles of the proposed site, raising questions about the necessity of adding more.

Francesca Jordan, a resident of Liberty Township, noted that she has observed an increase in gas stations in the Miami Valley.

“They’re just popping up everywhere. And you kind of wonder how the economy is, is really going to support it long term?” Jordan said.

City Council is scheduled to review QuikTrip’s application during its meeting this evening.

The outcome of this review remains uncertain, particularly given the recent ban and the mixed feelings from the community regarding the proposal.

