4 women given life-saving awards after helping runner who collapsed during 5K

CENTERVILLE — Four women were given life-saving awards after they worked together to save a runner who had collapsed at a 5K.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the Centerville City Council and the Centerville Police Department honored four women who helped save a man’s life.

A runner collapsed, and his pulse stopped during a recent 5K, according to a social media post from the city.

Centerville Police officer Katie Gerspacher and Centerville residents Katie, Gracie, and Stephanie took turns performing CPR and using an AED until EMS crews arrived.

All four women were presented with Life Saving Awards.

