2 arrested, 1 still at large after attempting to steal nearly $3K worth of trading cards from Meijer

KETTERING — Two people were arrested, and one person is still at large after attempting to steal nearly $3,000 worth of trading cards.

Before 10 p.m. Monday, Kettering police responded to reports of a theft in progress at the Meijer located at 4075 Wilmington Pike, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The store’s loss prevention told police that two people were inside the store, filling trash bags full of trading cards.

Loss prevention and officers attempted to stop the subjects as they exited the main doors.

The subjects pushed the loss prevention officer to get by him, ran back into the store, and then exited out the rear fire exit, according to Kettering police.

Officers gave chase and apprehended one of the two people in the woods behind Meijer.

Dominic Philpot Jr, 20, was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail for Robbery, Theft, Obstructing Official Business, and Resisting Arrest.

The getaway vehicle was later found leaving McDonald’s. The driver, 26-year-old Christopher Gill, was arrested for Complicity to Robbery and Theft.

The second suspect inside the store with Philpot Jr has been identified but not yet located.

The total recovered amount of the theft was $2,994.24.

No injuries were reported.

