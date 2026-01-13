Officers on leave after fatal shooting, leaving 37-year-old man dead

EUCLID, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a domestic incident on Sunday night, which ended with the police shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in the 1400 block of E. 219th St in Euclid.

TRENDING STORIES:

Euclid police officers responded to a call of a woman needing help around 11:30 p.m., and a three-year-old child was inside the home with a man, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was badly hurt and rushed inside the home.

The man inside the home, identified as 37-year-old Robert Riddlebarger, refused to surrender and was armed with a rifle, police said.

Riddlebarger was shot after he allegedly threatened officers with the rifle.

“The male approached and confronted the officers with a loaded rifle, and so the officers needed to take action and ensure the safety of the child, and ultimately an officer did shoot the suspect,” said Captain Donna Holden.

Riddlebarger was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

BCI confirmed that no officers were harmed in the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave per policy.

“It goes to show that domestic violence calls are very dangerous for the police officers to respond to. They receive training on how to de-escalate situations and respond to domestic violence situations, and we take this very seriously,” said Holden.

The investigation has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group