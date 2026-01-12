Dayton men’s basketball player no longer enrolled at university, director of athletics says

DAYTON — Adam Nije Jr. is no longer a part of the University of Dayton men’s basketball team.

University of Dayton Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan provided the following statement to News Center 7 on Monday:

“Adam Njie Jr. is no longer enrolled at the University Dayton and, as such, is no longer a member of the men’s basketball program. Athletics will have no further comment at this time.”

In October, Sullivan released a statement regarding Nije’s eligibility.

“The University of Dayton has been notified by the NCAA of potential eligibility concerns related to Adam Njie, connected to matters that occurred prior to his enrollment at the University. In light of these concerns and the ongoing review process, Adam will not be participating in athletic competition at this time.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Njie transferred to Dayton after playing one season at Iona.

He played in 32 games for the Gaels, including 27 starts.

Njie averaged scoring over 12 points and at least 4 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.

His player profile has since been removed from the university’s official athletics website, but he remains in the team photo.

University of Dayton 2025-26 Men's Basketball Roster (Courtesy of the University of Dayton)

News Center 7 is working to learn more details about this investigation and will continue to follow this story.

