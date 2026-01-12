42-year-old man critical after being stabbed in the neck; no arrests made

SIDNEY — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Sidney Saturday night.
News Center 7’s John Bedell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called to the 400 block of Jefferson Street around 11:30 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1-year-old dead after getting stuck in toy slide at home daycare
- Half of apartment residents displaced after weekend fire
- Vehicle crashes into area gas station, causes canopy to collapse
Officers found a 42-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and was bleeding.
Police said a fight happened inside a home between the 42-year-old man and the 49-year-old man.
What started as a verbal argument turned physical, resulting in the 49-year-old using a knife, according to Sidney police.
The 49-year-old was detained but later released.
The man was transported to Upper Valley Medical and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital in a critical but stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group