42-year-old man critical after being stabbed in the neck; no arrests made

SIDNEY — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Sidney Saturday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called to the 400 block of Jefferson Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a 42-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and was bleeding.

Police said a fight happened inside a home between the 42-year-old man and the 49-year-old man.

What started as a verbal argument turned physical, resulting in the 49-year-old using a knife, according to Sidney police.

The 49-year-old was detained but later released.

The man was transported to Upper Valley Medical and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

