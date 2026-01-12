Half of apartment residents displaced after weekend fire

COLUMBUS — Several people were displaced after an apartment fire on Saturday afternoon in Columbus at the Lodge Apartments.

The three-alarm fire happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sheridan Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Lancaster Fire Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Sixteen of the 32-unit apartment building was damaged, according to our news partner, WBNS.

All utilities in the building had to be shut off, and the building was closed on Saturday night.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist residents.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group