42-year-old man in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place Saturday night, which left one person in critical condition.

The call came around 11:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Sidney, according to a spokesperson from the Sidney Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, Sidney Fire and officers found a 42-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and was bleeding.

According to police, there was an altercation that took place and became physical, and a knife was used.

The man was transported to Upper Valley Medical and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

We will continue to follow this story.

