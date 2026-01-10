Police investigating multiple crashes in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating multiple crashes in Huber Heights on Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:47 p.m., crews responded to a crash on Brandt Pike and Shull Road, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
The dispatcher could not confirm whether or not anyone was injured.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that a single vehicle was on its top.
Crews are also on the scene of another crash that occurred on Brandt Pike and Powell Road around 1:37 p.m., according to the dispatcher.
The dispatcher could not confirm if anyone was injured in that crash either.
This is a developing story.
