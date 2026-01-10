20-year-old man dead after being ejected during crash

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is dead after he was ejected during a crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. in the 1200 block of Anderson Ferry Road in Delhi Township, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Colin Hornsberger, was heading north on Anderson Ferry Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the road.

Hornsberger then hit multiple objects, including a parked vehicle, concrete steps, and an embankment, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Police said that Hornsberger was ejected during the crash.

Life-saving measures were attempted by police and fire crews at the scene, but Hornsberger died from his injuries while en route to the hospital, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Police have not said what may have caused Hornsberger to go off the road.

The crash remains under investigation.

