18-year-old man in custody after 15 hour standoff, allegedly firing shots at deputies

MORROW COUNTY — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday after a 15-hour standoff in Morrow County.

The standoff began around 2 a.m., near the 1700 block of County Road 24, and lasted until the man surrendered peacefully just after 5 p.m., according to our news partner, WBNS.

The incident began after an ongoing domestic dispute that happened between the man and his parents, according to Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Major Charles Chandler.

As deputies were arriving on scene, the 18-year-old allegedly fired three shots.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

The Delaware County Tactical Unit was called to assist with the situation.

Deputies were using loudspeakers and drones to try to bring the man out but failed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man also allegedly fired shots at SWAT officers, not hitting any of the officers.

Deputies said that the man possibly had other firearms with him, along with a rifle.

No officers returned fire, according to Chandler.

Officers broke down the door and several windows to get the man out.

Chandler said safety was their biggest concern.

“We’re not going to send people in there when we know a person has already fired shots at law enforcement officers. We want to make sure we have the upper hand in that,” said Chandler.

Charges have not been filed, and law enforcement will wait for a grand jury to decide on any charges.

