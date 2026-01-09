Area sheriff announces run for state representative

WAYNE COUNTY — Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter announced his candidacy today for the Indiana House of Representatives.

Retter is pursuing the seat currently held by State Representative Dr. Brad Barrett, who is not seeking reelection in 2026.

Retter, a longtime Wayne County resident with more than 30 years in the area.

He graduated from Ball State University and began his law enforcement career in 1988, eventually becoming Wayne County Sheriff in 2018 and currently serving his second term.

“After many years in public service, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing our rural communities,” Retter said. “I’m running for the Indiana House because I believe in strong, steady leadership that puts Hoosiers first and reflects the values of the people who live and work here.”

Retter lives across from his family farm in Wayne County with his wife, Jacqueline, and their adult daughter, both of whom work in healthcare.

