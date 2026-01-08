13 young children hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — 13 children were hospitalized as a precaution after a crash involving a school bus in Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon, according to Trotwood Fire Department Public Information Officer Ralph Bowman.

The crash happened at the intersection of Natalie Court and Castano Drive around 3:30 p.m.

It involved a school bus with nearly 30 young students on board and another car, according to Bowman.

The students attend Trotwood City Schools.

Several people inside the SUV involved were also hospitalized, according to Bowman.

He added that the injuries in this crash were mostly minor, but couldn’t provide additional information.

The uninjured children are being picked up by their parents and guardians on scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.

“When you come to a stop sign, come to a complete stop. Make sure that cross traffic, there’s no one coming. Make sure that you check twice,” Bowman said.

