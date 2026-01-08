Cause of death released for 59-year-old man found in alley

DAYTON — The cause of death has been released for a 59-year-old man who was found dead in a Dayton alley.

Talmagde Heard died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

On Oct. 28, officers responded to the 300 block of Smith Street around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911.

“One of our waste collection crews found a dead body,” a woman with the City of Dayton Waste Collection told a dispatcher in a 911 call.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 59-year-old Heard.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that they did not hear anything out of the ordinary.

“Typically, I walk my dog back here, but I just don’t know how I missed that dead body,” a person said.

“We’re better than this,” another neighbor said. “Condolences to the family.”

Heard’s manner of death was ruled a homicide, which police have previously confirmed.

