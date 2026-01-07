Man climbs burning apartment complex to rescue woman; Nephew of victim speaks out

SIDNEY — Video shows a man climbing up the outside of an apartment building to save a woman trapped in a fire.

The fire happened at Carriage Hill Condominiums in Sidney just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a third-floor balcony when they arrived on scene.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a bystander rescued a woman on that balcony before firefighters arrived on the scene.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with the woman’s nephew, who said she is okay physically, but is very upset about what happened.

He came to the complex to look for one of his aunt’s cats, which had run off after the fire.

Two of her older cats died in this fire, he said.

Neighbors caught video of the rescue, and it was later shared on Sidney Professional Firefighters Local 912‘s Facebook page.

In the video, a man can be seen climbing the exterior of the apartment building to rescue a woman and a cat from the balcony.

She climbs over the balcony into the man’s arms and drops her cat to the people below.

The man helps her onto the second-floor balcony to escape the flames.

A spokesperson for the City of Sidney said the woman was evaluated on the scene by medics.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit where it started, but adjacent units and units directly below it did sustain smoke and water damage.

The fire caused approximately $225,000 in total damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

