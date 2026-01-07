WATCH: Man climbs apartment complex balconies to rescue woman from Sidney fire

SIDNEY — A man was caught on video jumping into action to rescue a woman from an apartment fire in Sidney.

The fire was reported at the Carriage Hill Condominiums on Wapakoneta Avenue around 9:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, heavy fire and smoke were coming from a third-floor balcony.

A spokesperson for the City of Sidney told News Center 7 that a bystander had rescued a victim before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Video of that rescue was posted on social media and later shared on Sidney Professional Firefighters Local 912‘s Facebook page.

In the video, a man can be seen climbing the exterior of the apartment building to rescue a woman and a cat from the balcony where the fire was.

The woman was evaluated on the scene by medics, a city spokesperson said.

“Thanks to his quick thinking and selfless actions, this incident had a positive outcome. While we never encourage untrained individuals to place themselves in danger, tonight’s events remind us of the powerful impact one person’s courage can have,” Sidney Professional Firefighters Local 912 wrote.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit where it started, but adjacent units and units directly below it did sustain smoke and water damage.

The fire caused approximately $225,000 in total damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

