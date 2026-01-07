1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash involving ambulance in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY — A person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash involving an ambulance in Butler County on Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash involved two vehicles just before 6 p.m. on Beckett Road in West Chester.

Our news partner, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, reports that one of the vehicles was an ambulance. It was returning to the station after taking a patient to the hospital.

Two people were in the other vehicle. Medics transported them to an area hospital.

West Chester officials confirmed to WCPO that one person died Tuesday night.

An update on the other person was not provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

